11 MLAs make final appearance in Saskatchewan legislature

Eleven Saskatchewan MLAs are making their final official appearance Friday in the legislature after announcing they will not seek re-election in the 2020 provincial election.

Seven MLAs are from the governing Saskatchewan Party and four are from the Saskatchewan NDP.

All have served their ridings for at least two terms.

One of those retiring is Dan D’autremont, who is the longest-serving member of the legislature.

He was first elected in 1991 as a Progressive Conservative and is one of the eight founding members of the Saskatchewan Party.

Other Saskatchewan Party members retiring are Nancy Heppner (Martensville-Warman), Greg Brkich (Arm River), Glen Hart (Last Mountain-Touchwood), Herb Cox (The Battlefords), Larry Doke (Cutknife-Turtleford) and Warren Michelson (Moose Jaw North).

Saskatchewan NDP members retiring are Warren McCall (Regina Elphinstone-Centre), David Forbes (Saskatoon Centre), Danielle Chartier (Saskatoon Riversdale) and Cathy Sproule (Saskatoon Nutuna).

“Politics is a partisan calling, but on both sides of the assembly there are people of goodwill who are motivated by essentially the same thing,” Premier Scott Moe said in a statement.

“We all love this province. We all want to build a strong, resilient, inclusive Saskatchewan. On behalf of the entire province, I want to thank my departing colleagues for their sacrifice and commitment as we worked together to build a better Saskatchewan.”

The upcoming provincial election is scheduled for Oct. 26.

