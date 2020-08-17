Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Attempted murder becomes city’s 9th homicide of 2020: Regina police

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 3:59 pm
Regina police report 20 more drug overdoses in 5-day span, 62 since the New Year
Regina police say a 30-year-old man has become the ninth homicide victim in the city in 2020. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is now investigating the city’s ninth homicide of 2020 after the victim of an attempted murder died on Aug. 15.

Police say the investigation began when officers were called to Krauss Street in the city’s Mount Royal neighbourhood for a firearms offence on Aug. 1.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder involving 7-year-old child, Regina police say

Police found Earl Francis Dufour, a 30-year-old man from Lebret, Sask., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS transported Dufour to the hospital. His injuries were described as serious.

Through its investigation, police identified suspects and carried out an emergency services operation, involving SWAT and K9 units, at a home on Wolfe Place on Aug. 2.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3rd person charged in attempted murder probe, Regina police searching for more suspects

Police arrested a man and a woman who were both charged with attempted murder using a firearm.

Due to Dufour’s death, Dominick Mark Cochrane, 22, and Angelica Violet Taypotat, 23, are now charged with first-degree murder.

The two accused appear in court on Monday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MurderRegina PoliceRegina Police ServiceFirst Degree MurderAttempted MurderRPSHomcide
Flyers
More weekly flyers