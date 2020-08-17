Attempted murder becomes city’s 9th homicide of 2020: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service is now investigating the city’s ninth homicide of 2020 after the victim of an attempted murder died on Aug. 15.

Police say the investigation began when officers were called to Krauss Street in the city’s Mount Royal neighbourhood for a firearms offence on Aug. 1.

Police found Earl Francis Dufour, a 30-year-old man from Lebret, Sask., suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

EMS transported Dufour to the hospital. His injuries were described as serious.

Through its investigation, police identified suspects and carried out an emergency services operation, involving SWAT and K9 units, at a home on Wolfe Place on Aug. 2.

Police arrested a man and a woman who were both charged with attempted murder using a firearm.

Due to Dufour’s death, Dominick Mark Cochrane, 22, and Angelica Violet Taypotat, 23, are now charged with first-degree murder.

The two accused appear in court on Monday.