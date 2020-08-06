3rd person charged in attempted murder probe, Regina police searching for more suspects

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s charged a third suspect in connection to an attempted murder that took place on Aug. 3 and are looking for two more suspects.

Police say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Dewdney Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.

Responding to a report of a weapons offence, officers found a 24-year-old man who appeared to be shot.

Read more: Regina police charge man with attempted murder after 3 people injured

The victim was taken to hospital by EMS, police say.

Its investigation led police to a home in the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street in which a warrant was executed.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they seized several items including guns and ammunition. Officers also arrested two men who are now charged in the attempted murder investigation.

Maxime Boucher, 27, is the latest person charged with attempted murder.

Police are still searching for two suspects involved in the investigation, both charged with attempted murder.

Jesse Vaughan Gambler, 28, of Grenfell is described as being about five feet 11 inches tall, with a thin build, and weighs about 150 pounds. He has black, multi-length hair, a goatee, a moustache and brown eyes.

Gambler also many tattoos including the name “Gambler” on his right calf.

Police describe Brendon Curtis Keewatin, 24, of Regina as being about six feet two inches tall, with a thin build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

3:49 Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say Saskatchewan’s police reform bill does not go far enough, advocates say