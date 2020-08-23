4th person charged in attempted murder probe, Regina police searching for 1 other

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it’s charged a fourth suspect in connection to a shooting that took place earlier this month.

Jessie Vaughan Gambler, 28, was arrested on Saturday and was charged with attempted murder and numerous firearms offences.

Regina police have issued a Saskatchewan-wide warrant for the arrest of a fifth suspect, Brendon Curtis Keewatin, 24, of Regina.

Police say Keewatin is also facing an attempted murder charge.

The accused have been the subject of a police investigation following a shooting on Aug. 3 on the 3400 block of Dewdney Avenue where a 24-year-old man was shot, say police.

Four people have since been charged with attempted murder while police continue to look for Keewatin.

Police says Keewatin is about six feet two inches tall, with a thin build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.