Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4th person charged in attempted murder probe, Regina police searching for 1 other

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 1:54 pm
Jessie Vaughan Gambler has been charged with attempted murder. Police continue to search for Brendon Curtis Keewatin.
Jessie Vaughan Gambler has been charged with attempted murder. Police continue to search for Brendon Curtis Keewatin. Provided / Regina Police Service

The Regina Police Service says it’s charged a fourth suspect in connection to a shooting that took place earlier this month.

Jessie Vaughan Gambler, 28, was arrested on Saturday and was charged with attempted murder and numerous firearms offences.

Read more: RCMP investigating suspicious death in Shellbrook, Sask.

Regina police have issued a Saskatchewan-wide warrant for the arrest of a fifth suspect, Brendon Curtis Keewatin, 24, of Regina.

Trending Stories

Police say Keewatin is also facing an attempted murder charge.

The accused have been the subject of a police investigation following a shooting on Aug. 3 on the 3400 block of Dewdney Avenue where a 24-year-old man was shot, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people have since been charged with attempted murder while police continue to look for Keewatin.

Read more: ‘Large social gathering’ in northern Saskatchewan ends in fatal stabbing

Police says Keewatin is about six feet two inches tall, with a thin build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina PoliceRegina Police ServiceAttempted MurderRPSDewdney Avenue3400 block of Dewdney AvenueBrendon Curtis Keewatindewdney shootingJessie Vaughan Gambler
Flyers
More weekly flyers