2 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, Southwestern Public Health reports 0

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, one day after reporting no new cases.

The new COVID-19 cases increase the region’s total to 709.

Three more recoveries were announced on Monday, increasing the region’s total number of recoveries to 625.

The death toll remained unchanged since June 12 at 57.

At least 27 cases remain active in the region as of Monday.

According to the MLHU, both of the new cases involve people in their 20s.

People in their 20s make up the highest number of cases by age group with 149, or 21 per cent, followed by people in their 50s and 80s, tied at 107 cases, or 15 per cent, each.

Health-care workers make up 22.4 per cent of the region’s total case count with 159 cases.

Women make up more than 58 per cent of the cases.

The region’s case per 100,000 sits at 139.7, while Ontario’s is at 273.4.

There are currently no active outbreaks.

Ontario

Ontario reported 99 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,745.

For the second day in a row, no new deaths were announced, keeping the provincial total at 2,789.

The number of recoveries increased by 83, bringing the total to 37,036. To date, 90.9 per cent of all people who contracted the virus have recovered.

At least 920 cases remain active in the province.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 29 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 21 of them reporting no new cases.

Nearly 25,000 additional tests have been completed.

Elgin and Oxford

Elgin and Oxford have another day without any new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are 10 new recoveries.

Officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) say the number of cases remains unchanged at 228 with 191 recoveries. The death toll remains unchanged at five.

The region has reported at least 145 cases since the beginning of July — 73 so far this month. In comparison, 83 cases were reported in March, April, May and June combined.

Five of the 10 recovered cases reported Monday are from Aylmer, with four from Bayham and one in St. Thomas.

There are at least 32 known active cases in the region. Aylmer has 14, Bayham has nine, Tillsonburg has five and St. Thomas has four.

People in their 50s make up the highest number of cases by age group with 47, or 21 per cent, followed by people in their 20s at 40 cases, or 17 per cent.

SWPH has received 20,192 tests to date, with 271 pending results and a test-positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

Huron and Perth

Officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) do not issue updates on weekends.

On Friday, four new cases were reported, but few other details were made available.

The health unit says it’s in the process of “transitioning to the new provincial case and contact management system” and during the transition, which is expected to take until Aug. 21 or later, HPPH is “unable to provide all of the local COVID-19 surveillance data previously available” on its website.

The region had recorded 87 cases as of Friday, with 10 known active cases.

Sarnia and Lambton

Four new cases of COVID-19 was reported by officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) late Sunday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 336.

No new recoveries were announced, keeping the total at 295. The death count remains at 25, with the most recent death dating back to early June.

There are at least 16 known active cases in the region.

The region’s only active COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over.

It was a workplace outbreak, linked to four of the region’s cases. It was declared over on Aug. 10. The name of the workplace was not released.

At least 10 outbreaks have been declared in the region during the pandemic, linked to 109 cases and 16 deaths. Nine of the outbreaks occurred at long-term care and retirement homes.

No COVID-19 patients have been treated in hospital at Bluewater Health since June 14.

At least 20,734 test results had been received as of late Saturday. The region’s test-positivity rate sits at 1.6 per cent.

–With files from Global News