Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Huntsville OPP search for suspect after officer injured at R.I.D.E. stop

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 11:52 am
Just before 1 a.m., officers were conducting R.I.D.E. stops on Highway 11, on the off-ramp to Highway 592, near Novar, Ont.
Just before 1 a.m., officers were conducting R.I.D.E. stops on Highway 11, on the off-ramp to Highway 592, near Novar, Ont. Ottawa Police Service

Huntsville OPP are searching for a male suspect after an officer was injured at a R.I.D.E. stop during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Just before 1 a.m., officers were conducting R.I.D.E. stops on Highway 11, on the off-ramp to Highway 592, near Novar, Ont.

At around 1:10 a.m., a white Toyota Corolla approached the R.I.D.E. stop slowly, police say.

Read more: Huntsville OPP investigate theft of trailer, snow plows valued in the thousands

Officers say the man failed to show his identification and police suspected he was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

An officer who was at the driver’s passenger side saw the driver reach under the seat, so they demanded the driver turn the vehicle off and opened the passenger door, police say.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the driver then put the vehicle into drive, fleeing from the R.I.D.E. stop and forcing the officer to fall into the car.

At one point, officers say the driver crashed the vehicle into a concrete barrier.

Read more: Two charged following reported robbery at Huntsville, Ont., residence

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and ran over the bridge onto the southbound lanes of Highway 11, leaving the officer still partially inside the vehicle and injured, police say.

Huntsville OPP are looking to locate the male suspect, who is described to have short, cornrow-style hair, and be five feet 10 inches to six feet tall with a thin build. Police say the man was last seen wearing a T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 11HuntsvilleHuntsville OPPHuntsville newsHighway 592Huntsville OPP officer injuredHuntsville R.I.D.E
Flyers
More weekly flyers