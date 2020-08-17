Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 401 near Belleville

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 9:18 am
Police say the collision happened just before 8 a.m. on Radical Road between Highway 24 and Port Ryerse Road.
Police say the collision happened just before 8 a.m. on Radical Road between Highway 24 and Port Ryerse Road. File photo

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday night on Highway 401 near Marysville, east of Belleville according to OPP.

Police say the individual was struck in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed as the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Office of the Regional Coroner.

Trending Stories

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after crash on Hwy 403 in Mississauga

As a result, Hwy 401 between Shannonville and Wallbridge-Loyalist roads was closed early Monday.

The highway has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information or dashcam video to contact them.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
highway 401Hwy 401Pedestrian struck Highway 401Belleville fatalityHwy 401 fatalityPedestrian killed highway 401Traffic fatality Ontario
Flyers
More weekly flyers