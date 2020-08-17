Pedestrian struck and killed on Hwy 401 near Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Sunday night on Highway 401 near Marysville, east of Belleville according to OPP.

Police say the individual was struck in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

The identity of the victim has not been confirmed as the investigation is ongoing with assistance from the Office of the Regional Coroner.

As a result, Hwy 401 between Shannonville and Wallbridge-Loyalist roads was closed early Monday.

The highway has since reopened.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information or dashcam video to contact them.

