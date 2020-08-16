B.C. Teachers’ Federation wants answers on COVID plan as September inches closer

Send this page to someone via email

The president of the BC Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) says time is running out to get the province’s COVID-19 plan into the hands of frontline educators.

According to the BC Government’s website, updated K-12 Operating Guidelines for COVID-19 and final restart materials are set to be released to school districts and independent schools this week.

School districts and independent schools have until Aug. 21 to finalize their restart plan, before sending it off to B.C.’s Ministry of Education for approval.

But BCTF president Teri Mooring says that leaves teachers with precious little time.

“We’re looking for some fundamental changes to the plan early in the week, so districts can adapt to those changes and families also know what’s going on,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

She says right now there’s still a lot of unanswered questions as to how the restart plan will work.

Her main concern is if students will be able to choose to do a hybrid back-to-school model.

“Especially for those families who have a child who’s medically compromised or a family member who’s medically compromised,” she said.

“So we’re really looking for something where a child has a choice, but also stays connected to their school and doesn’t lose their spot.”

She also hopes there are clear guidelines on when and where to use personal protective equipment, and how ventilation will be used in schools.

According to the B.C. government website, ministry staff will review and confirm districts’ plans the week of Aug. 21.

School districts and schools can then begin communicating information to parents on health and safety guidelines, learning groups, scheduling and enrollment options under their Stage 2 plans.

Kids are set to head back to school Sept. 10.