B.C. students to return to the classroom by Sept. 10, a two-day delay to the start of school

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. students will be back in the classroom by Sept. 10, a two-day push back from the scheduled Sept. 8 start.

Education Minister Rob Fleming announced a gradual restart to allow extra time to orient students and staff on the new health and safety measures in place.

“Schools are going to look different in September,” Fleming said.

“Staff, students, and parents need time to get familiar with all the new health and safety procedures that are designed to keep them safe and confident in their school settings.”

2:15 Start of school pushed back for B.C. students Start of school pushed back for B.C. students

Starting Sept. 8, all staff will meet with their school’s joint health and safety committee to receive instructions about how the updated guidelines will work in their school.

Story continues below advertisement

Students will be welcomed back to class for orientation by Sept. 10 and will use their orientation time to get familiar with classrooms that will look different than they did before the pandemic.

Students will be assigned to their class, find out who is in their learning group, practice their new routines and familiarize themselves with how to safely move from the class to outdoor and common areas of the school.

–more to come