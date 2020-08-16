Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 death toll rises for 2nd consecutive day

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s death toll from COVID-19 rose for a second day in a row after the province reported another death on Sunday.

The person was from north-central Saskatchwan and was in their 80s, say health officials.

This marks Saskatchewan’s 22nd coronavirus-linked death, and the seventh death reported in the last four weeks.

On Sunday, Saskatchewan reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total cases to 1,580.

Health officials say one person whose residence information was pending, lives outside of Saskatchewan and the case has been removed from the Saskatchewan total.

Five of the new cases are located in south-central Saskatchewan, five in the southwest, three in the central east zone, one in the central west and one in the northwest.

Of the new cases, 12 are in communal living settings.

There are 193 active cases in the province, 127 of which are in communal living settings which is an increase from the day before.

On Saturday, Premier Scott Moe tweeted that the active cases are a result of “aggressive testing and contact tracing in Hutterite communities” adding the “situation is improving” as the outbreaks are “under control.”

However, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, 22 rural municipalities in the province have transmission in the community and been deemed as areas of ongoing concern. The list of areas can be found here.

Here is a breakdown of where active cases are in Saskatchewan:

Southwest: 55

Regina: 39

South-central: 36

Saskatoon: 24

Northwest: 23

Central-west: 9

Central-east: 6

North-central: 1

No active cases are in the far north and south-east region of the province.

1:57 Man hospitalized because of COVID-19 asking public to treat it more seriously Man hospitalized because of COVID-19 asking public to treat it more seriously

There are eight people in the hospital, four of which are receiving inpatient care, two in the southwest region, one in Saskatoon and one in Regina. Four people are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

The province reported nine more recoveries on Saturday, bringing total recoveries to 1,365.

Coronavirus breakdown

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

259 people are 19 and under

504 people are 20 to 39

491 are 40 to 59

271 people are 60 to 79

55 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases, males 49 per cent.

Officials said 809 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 222 are travel-related, 465 have no known exposure and 84 are under investigation by public health.

There have been 64 cases involving health-care workers.

Saskatchewan has completed 122,245 tests so far for the virus, up 1,756 from Saturday.

