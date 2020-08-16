Menu

Canada

22-year-old woman dies in rollover on Piapot First Nation

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 2:03 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate a fatal rollover on Piapot First Nation. File / Global News

Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate a single-vehicle rollover that killed a 22-year-old woman, say officials.

Emergency crews and STARS Ambulance responded to the rollover on Sunday at around 5:35 a.m. on Piapot First Nation.

Read more: 15-year-old boy killed in western Saskatchewan rollover

According to police, the vehicle was travelling north on a gravel road when control of the vehicle was lost resulting in the rollover.

The woman, from Piapot First Nation, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead on the scene. There was no one else in the vehicle, say police.

Read more: 1 person killed in rollover on Saskatchewan highway

White Butte RCMP police dogs surveyed the area to confirm there were no other victims at the scene of the accident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

