Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

1 person killed in rollover on Saskatchewan highway

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 22, 2020 5:40 pm
RCMP
Rosthern RCMP believe alcohol may be a factor in a fatal rollover that left one person dead and four others injured. File / Global News

Rosthern RCMP believes alcohol is a factor in a fatal rollover that left one person dead in Saskatchewan.

Police say five people were thrown from a southbound vehicle when the driver lost control Saturday morning on Highway 783.

The vehicle rolled several times before stopping, police said.

One person was declared dead at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s name.

One person was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance and three other people were taken by ambulance to hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

No charges have been laid as police continue to investigate.

