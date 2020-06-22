1 person killed in rollover on Saskatchewan highway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Rosthern RCMP believes alcohol is a factor in a fatal rollover that left one person dead in Saskatchewan.

Police say five people were thrown from a southbound vehicle when the driver lost control Saturday morning on Highway 783.

The vehicle rolled several times before stopping, police said.

One person was declared dead at the scene. Police have not released the victim’s name.

One person was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance and three other people were taken by ambulance to hospital. There is no word on their conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have been laid as police continue to investigate.

1:20 Drunk driver sentenced for crash north of Saskatoon that killed ‘bright light’ of a girl Drunk driver sentenced for crash north of Saskatoon that killed ‘bright light’ of a girl