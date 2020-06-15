Menu

Canada

Impaired driving charge laid after man declared dead on road: La Ronge RCMP

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 15, 2020 9:12 pm
La Ronge RCMP say they charged a woman who claimed she hit someone while driving this past weekend.
La Ronge RCMP say they charged a woman who claimed she hit someone while driving this past weekend.

La Ronge RCMP say they have laid an impaired driving charge following a fatal pedestrian collision this past weekend in northern Saskatchewan.

An unconscious man was found on Queen Street in Lac La Ronge First Nation shortly after midnight on June 14, according to a press release.

Officers said he displayed injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

READ MORE: Crash near Pense, Sask., claims life of 19-year-old Alberta man

The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS. His name was not released by police.

During the investigation, police said they received a report from a woman who claimed she had hit someone while driving on Queen Street.

Officers said they located her at a home along with a truck with visible front-end damage in the driveway. The woman was displaying visible signs of intoxication and was arrested, according to RCMP.

READ MORE: 2 dead after crash on Highway 41 near Aberdeen, Sask.

Sandra Halkett, 24, is facing a charge of impaired operation causing death.

A RCMP collision reconstructionist examined the scene on Queen Street and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Saskatoon.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

