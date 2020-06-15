Impaired driving charge laid after man declared dead on road: La Ronge RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

La Ronge RCMP say they have laid an impaired driving charge following a fatal pedestrian collision this past weekend in northern Saskatchewan.

An unconscious man was found on Queen Street in Lac La Ronge First Nation shortly after midnight on June 14, according to a press release.

Officers said he displayed injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by EMS. His name was not released by police.

During the investigation, police said they received a report from a woman who claimed she had hit someone while driving on Queen Street.

Officers said they located her at a home along with a truck with visible front-end damage in the driveway. The woman was displaying visible signs of intoxication and was arrested, according to RCMP.

Sandra Halkett, 24, is facing a charge of impaired operation causing death.

A RCMP collision reconstructionist examined the scene on Queen Street and an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Saskatoon.

La Ronge is approximately 345 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

