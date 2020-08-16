75-year-old woman was victim of homicide, Toronto police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 75-year-old woman who was found dead on Tuesday was the victim of a homicide.

Police said they were called to a residence at 24 Shaw Street, just north of King Street, at 9:32 p.m. and found Teresa Santos dead.

Investigators initially deemed her death suspicious and have since determined it was a homicide.

Police said Santos was last seen on Aug. 8 at the home and officers are now looking to speak with anyone who spoke to her or saw her on that day.

Investigators released a photo of Santos and added that she uses a walker.

Her death marks Toronto’s 42nd homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

