Crime

75-year-old woman was victim of homicide, Toronto police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Teresa Santos, 75, is seen in this undated photo.
Teresa Santos, 75, is seen in this undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a 75-year-old woman who was found dead on Tuesday was the victim of a homicide.

Police said they were called to a residence at 24 Shaw Street, just north of King Street, at 9:32 p.m. and found Teresa Santos dead.

Investigators initially deemed her death suspicious and have since determined it was a homicide.

Read more: 4 stabbed after ‘large fight’ reported in downtown Toronto, police say

Police said Santos was last seen on Aug. 8 at the home and officers are now looking to speak with anyone who spoke to her or saw her on that day.

Investigators released a photo of Santos and added that she uses a walker.

Her death marks Toronto’s 42nd homicide of 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

