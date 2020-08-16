Menu

Crime

Man suffers serious injuries in Brampton hit-and-run: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 11:54 am
Police haven't provided a suspect vehicle description.
Police haven't provided a suspect vehicle description. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Brampton Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard in the city’s east end around 7:30 p.m.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck in the area and was transported to a trauma centre.

Police said the victim’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but in an update Sunday morning said his condition was upgraded to stable.

A suspect vehicle description hasn’t been provided.

