Man suffers serious injuries in Brampton hit-and-run: police

Peel Regional Police say a man suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Brampton Saturday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard in the city’s east end around 7:30 p.m.

Officers said a pedestrian was struck in the area and was transported to a trauma centre.

Police said the victim’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but in an update Sunday morning said his condition was upgraded to stable.

A suspect vehicle description hasn’t been provided.

UPDATE:

– Adult Male victim

– Injuries Life Threatening

– Roads Closed, avoid the area.

– Large #PRP presence will remain for while — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 16, 2020

