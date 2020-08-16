Man suffers serious injuries in Brampton hit-and-run: police

Peel Regional Police say a man suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run in Brampton Saturday evening.
Police said they were called to the area of McVean Drive and Cottrelle Boulevard in the city’s east end around 7:30 p.m.
Officers said a pedestrian was struck in the area and was transported to a trauma centre.
Police said the victim’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but in an update Sunday morning said his condition was upgraded to stable.
A suspect vehicle description hasn’t been provided.
