Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

30-year-old man dead after crash between motorcycle, car on Hwy 403 in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 10:02 am
Police said a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga early Sunday.
Police said a 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga early Sunday.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 30-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga early Sunday.

Police said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Hurontario Street.

Read more: Man drowns, brother missing after incident at Bluffer’s Park in Toronto

Officers said the motorcycle was seen travelling “at a high rate of speed and collided with a four-door sedan.”

The motorcyclist, Joseph Cattani, died as a result of the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact investigators.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceFatal CrashMississaugahighway 403Mississauga crashhighway 403 crashHighway 403 Collision
