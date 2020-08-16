30-year-old man dead after crash between motorcycle, car on Hwy 403 in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say a 30-year-old man is dead after a crash on Highway 403 in Mississauga early Sunday.

Police said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Hurontario Street.

Officers said the motorcycle was seen travelling “at a high rate of speed and collided with a four-door sedan.”

The motorcyclist, Joseph Cattani, died as a result of the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on the collision or anyone who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the crash to contact investigators.

At 2:10a.m. a 30 y.o. motorcyclist, Joseph CATTANI, died as a result of injuries sustained in a collision on #Hwy403 EB near Hurontario. OPP investigators are looking for any witnesses, to please call 1-888-310-1122. Reports of high-speed riding prior to the crash. pic.twitter.com/yIikP3GxkB — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 16, 2020

Story continues below advertisement