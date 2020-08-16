Diver who disappeared after jumping off a cliff into a Quebec lake found dead

Send this page to someone via email

The search for the diver who went missing in a Quebec lake Saturday ended tragically on Sunday morning. Police and divers from the Sûreté du Québc (SQ) found the young man’s body at around 10:50 a.m. at a lake in Harrington in the Laurentians.

Police were notified at around 6 p.m. on Saturday that a young man in his 20s was missing after an outing with friends at Grand MacDonald Lake near Deer Head Road.

“He allegedly jumped off a cliff into Lake MacDonald. He later surfaced and swam back to their boat, but his friends lost sight of him and he hasn’t been seen since,” said Valérie Beauchamp, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

A search and rescue team was scouring the water with their boats all evening on Saturday, without any luck. The search was suspended around 8:45 p.m. and resumed in daylight on Sunday, this time with the help of SQ divers.

According to Beauchamp, police believe the young man knew how to swim but the circumstances surrounding his death are still unknown.

— With files from the Canadian Press