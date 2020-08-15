Lake Country woman shares tips on distance learning

With distance learning being a part of our new normal due to COVID-19, one woman in Lake Country has poured her knowledge from her own experience into one neat little package.

“There is so much negativity around distance learning right now and I think that a lot of it is because it was thrust upon the world so quickly and there wasn’t really a chance to come around to it with an open mind because it was a survival mechanism,” said Nadya Corscadden, author of A+ Academics at Home.

“I think that if it can be approached with a calmer, more positive mindset and I think having a simple resource can help with that.”

The author of the new book A+ Academics at Home embraced distance learning from grade six and through university. Corscadden has been sharing her secrets to success in online learning so much during quarantine that she decided to write her tips down with hopes of helping more people.

“(In the book you are) learning things like how to organize your space, how to come at it with an active mindset and how to find out how you learn because different people are auditory, different people are kinesthetic and different people are visual learners,” said Corscadden.

Corscadden said that distance learning can actually be more advantageous for different styles of learners because it’s more personalized.

“You can actually learn at times that work for you because some people are night owls and actually can learn in the middle of the night,” said Corscadden.

For more information on the book visit www.amazon.ca