Crime

Regina business robbed at gunpoint, suspects at large: police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 5:37 pm
Regina police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Regina business Saturday morning.
Regina police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Regina business Saturday morning.

Police are looking for two people who robbed a Regina business at gunpoint Saturday morning.

The Regina Police Service says the robbery happened at around 6 a.m. at a business on the 100 block of Broad Street North.

At gunpoint, two male suspects forced an employee who was leaving the business to unlock the door and turn off the alarm, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene with “a large amount of cash,” say police.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The first suspect is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the sleeves and lettering that says “Hustle Gang” above a chief’s head logo. He was wearing blue jeans with rips, light coloured shoes and black gloves with red accents.

The second suspect was also wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering that reads “Thug Life” above the image of Tupac wearing a red jersey. The second suspect had on black shoes with white soles and a black backpack.

Both suspects were wearing face coverings, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

