Pedestrian hospitalized following ‘serious’ collision on Broad Street: Regina police

Regina police are currently investigating what they are calling a serious motor vehicle and pedestrian collision in the area of Quinn Drive and Broad Street.

The incident happened at around 9 a.m. on Friday.

According to an initial police investigation, a woman pedestrian was hit by a vehicle when crossing Broad Street at Quinn Drive.

Police say a vehicle travelling northbound hit the woman as she was walking east.

The woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries say police.

Parts of Broad Street was blocked off, both north and southbound lanes, as police conducted their investigation. The road was opened up at 1:30 p.m.

According to police the woman remains in hospital. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.