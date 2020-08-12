Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Pedestrian dead after collision with vehicle in alley behind Elizabeth Crescent in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 6:32 pm
A male pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vheicle in an alley behind Elizabeth Crescent in Regina on Wednesday.
A male pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vheicle in an alley behind Elizabeth Crescent in Regina on Wednesday. Justin Bukoski / Global News

A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in an alley behind Elizabeth Crescent, according to the Regina Police Service.

Read more: Saskatoon police urge drivers, pedestrians to ‘be aware’ in order to prevent collisions

Police say the incident took place at sometime around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The area is closed as officers, collision and forensic identification investigators along with the coroner investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s new distracted driving fines disproportionately punish people in poverty: professor

Police say they are in the process of identifying the victim and notifying his next of kin. Traffic will be restricted throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers.

CollisionRegina PoliceDeathFatal CollisionRegina Police ServicePedestrianRPSElizabeth Crescent
