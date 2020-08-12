Pedestrian dead after collision with vehicle in alley behind Elizabeth Crescent in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in an alley behind Elizabeth Crescent, according to the Regina Police Service.

Police say the incident took place at sometime around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The area is closed as officers, collision and forensic identification investigators along with the coroner investigate the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police say they are in the process of identifying the victim and notifying his next of kin. Traffic will be restricted throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers.

