Regina man charged for allegedly threatening Saskatchewan premier via voicemail

The Regina Police Service (RPS) says it has charged a 48-year-old man for allegedly uttering threats at Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

The suspect is accused of leaving a series of threatening voicemail messages at Moe’s legislative office on Aug. 8.

Police, who got involved in the investigation on Monday, said they learned of a similar incident in which phone messages were left with a non-government agency – also on Aug. 8.

The province also confirmed the incident through an emailed statement on Tuesday.

“These voice mails were subsequently reported to the appropriate authorities. The Premier will continue with his regular schedule, and we thank the RCMP and RPS for their diligence,” the statement read.

“As this case has resulted in an arrest and is now before the courts, the premier’s office will have no further comment on this matter.”

Ernest Miller was located at about 2:45 p.m. on Monday. He is charged with uttering threats and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Sept. 2.

