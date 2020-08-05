Menu

Crime

Cole Harbour man arrested for uttering threats to home residents

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 5, 2020 2:40 pm
Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Halifax RCMP responded to a report of a 24-year-old man making threats to harm the other residents of the home.
Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Halifax RCMP responded to a report of a 24-year-old man making threats to harm the other residents of the home.

Police say the two victims locked themselves in a bedroom and called 911.

Police say the suspect was agitated when police arrived on scene.

He spoke to police from a window, but refused to come outside and comply with police demands, police say.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed and police used a sensory irritant, or tear gas, to get the suspect out of the home.

The suspect was then arrested without incident, police say.

Police say the suspect was on parole, which was revoked, and he was taken to the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility.

RCMP says the two victims were treated by EHS on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

