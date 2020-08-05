East Tremont man charged with multiple sexual assaults between 2016 and 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Kings District RCMP announced Wednesday that they’ve laid multiple sexual assault charges against a 22-year-old man in Kings County.

In a statement, police said Jakob Mark Fardy, of East Tremont, has been charged with five counts of sexual assault in relation to separate incidents that have occurred between 2016 and May 2020.

Fardy is also being charged with three counts of assault in relation to these allegations. There have been five victims identified who are now in their 20s, according to police.

Police said they’re reaching out to the community in the event there are additional victims.

Fardy has been released from custody on conditions. Police said Fardy is scheduled to appear in Kentville provincial court on Sept. 2.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and want the public to know that the police can help,” the RCMP said.

Anyone who feels they could be a victim, or who has questions, is encouraged to contact the RCMP.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.