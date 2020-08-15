Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

2 CN Rail crew members struck by vehicle while repairing track near Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 11:59 am
RCMP on scene on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, after two CN crew members were struck by a pick up truck while doing track repairs east of Edmonton.
RCMP on scene on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, after two CN crew members were struck by a pick up truck while doing track repairs east of Edmonton. Les Knight / Global News

Two CN Rail crew members are in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle while doing track repairs east of Edmonton Friday evening.

RCMP said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at a railway crossing on Highway 60 between Highways 16 and 16A.

A pickup truck travelling north on Highway 60 from Highway 16A struck two crew members who were performing track repairs following a train derailment.

They were both taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and did not have any injuries.

RCMP said the train derailment and the collision were unrelated.

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from CN Rail on Saturday said the derailment involved a single rail car that derailed upright that involved no dangerous goods.

“CN would like to express its support to its employees and their families during these difficult times,” read the emailed statement from the company.

A collision analyst was on scene to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Parkland RCMP received assistance from EMS and Parkland County Fire. RCMP said the road was opened and the scene was cleared by 8 a.m. Saturday.

