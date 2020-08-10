Train derailment at Vancouver waterfront caught on camera

Send this page to someone via email

A train derailment on Vancouver’s waterfront was caught on camera Sunday morning.

Resident Kian Gray told Global News he heard an “unusually loud screeching sound” coming from the railyard at Waterfront Station.

He looked out the window and saw a number of stacked container cars being dragged sideways across three sets of tracks, eventually coming to rest against a parked tanker car.

CP Rail confirmed to Global News that at 11 a.m., a train derailed within the Williston Yard.

The company said there were no injuries to the crew and no dangerous goods were involved.

They are now investigating what caused the train to derail.

On Sunday, heavy cranes were brought in to remove the damaged cars.