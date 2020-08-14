Sidewalk café season in downtown Fredericton extended until Oct. 15

Send this page to someone via email

The sidewalk café season in downtown Fredericton is being extended until Oct. 15 at the request of local restaurant owners, according to the government of New Brunswick on Friday.

The province said that sidewalk cafés have allowed many restaurant owners to extend their seating capacity and meet physical distancing requirements resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.

“As part of our ongoing #SupportFredLocal effort, we have been working very hard to be responsive and flexible to the needs of businesses during this pandemic,” said Coun. Bruce Grandy, chair of the city’s development committee.

In a normal year, sidewalk cafés would have to be removed from city streets and sidewalks by Sept. 30.

As part of the extension, the province said that no additional fees will need to be paid to the city for parking spaces used to create sidewalk cafés.

