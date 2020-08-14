Kingston lottery winner claims $73K a day before his winning ticket expired: OLG

Send this page to someone via email

A Kingston man cut it very close to claim his big lottery prize last week.

Evangelos Vam-Vounakis won the second prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw just over a year ago, on Aug. 10, 2019.

according to the OLG, the prize winner waited until Aug. 9, 2020, one day before the ticket expired, to claim the cash.

Vam-Vounakis was awarded $73,000.

It’s not known what he plans to do with the cash because he did not participate in the post-win interview.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Quik Check store on Front Road

