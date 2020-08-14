Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston lottery winner claims $73K a day before his winning ticket expired: OLG

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 2:41 pm
A Kingston man got his winning just under the line, waiting almost an entire year to claim $73,000.
A Kingston man got his winning just under the line, waiting almost an entire year to claim $73,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume

A Kingston man cut it very close to claim his big lottery prize last week.

Evangelos Vam-Vounakis won the second prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw just over a year ago, on Aug. 10, 2019.

according to the OLG, the prize winner waited until Aug. 9, 2020, one day before the ticket expired, to claim the cash.

Trending Stories

Read more: Perth, Ont., man wins $1 million in Ontario lottery

Vam-Vounakis was awarded $73,000.

It’s not known what he plans to do with the cash because he did not participate in the post-win interview.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Quik Check store on Front Road

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OlgKingston lottery winnerKingston lottery winner OLGKingston winning OLG ticketlottery winner KingstonOLG KingstonOLG last minuteOLG lottery winnerwinning ticket Kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers