Kingston lottery winner claims $73K a day before his winning ticket expired: OLG

A Kingston man cut it very close to claim his big lottery prize last week.
Evangelos Vam-Vounakis won the second prize in the Lotto 6/49 draw just over a year ago, on Aug. 10, 2019.
according to the OLG, the prize winner waited until Aug. 9, 2020, one day before the ticket expired, to claim the cash.
Trending Stories
Vam-Vounakis was awarded $73,000.
It’s not known what he plans to do with the cash because he did not participate in the post-win interview.
The winning ticket was purchased at the Quik Check store on Front Road
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments