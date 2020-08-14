Menu

Crime

Police lay charges after ‘Indigenous Lives Matter’ signs stolen, destroyed in King Township, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Investigators say they received multiple reports on Tuesday that the signs were removed overnight from yards on Main Street and Mill Dam Court in Schomberg.
Investigators say they received multiple reports on Tuesday that the signs were removed overnight from yards on Main Street and Mill Dam Court in Schomberg. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say they’ve arrested and charged a 39-year-old man after “Indigenous Lives Matter” signs were stolen and destroyed in King Township, Ont., earlier this week.

Investigators say they received multiple reports on Tuesday that the signs were removed overnight from yards on Main Street and Mill Dam Court in Schomberg.

According to police, it was later discovered that some of the signs were burned at a nearby fairground.

Investigators identified a suspect on Thursday before they executed a search warrant at a Main Street residence.

According to police, the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Officers from York Regional Police’s hate crime unit and criminal investigations bureau subsequently charged Daniel Sather, 39, from King, Ont., with mischief and uttering threats.

Sather has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Newmarket at the end of November.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

