Contact tracing underway following 3 confirmed cases at Okanagan Correctional Centre

Contact tracing is underway after three staff members at the provincial jail in the South Okanagan tested positive for COVID-19, says Interior Health.

Provincial health officials announced the news on Thursday, but the regional health authority added more information on Friday morning, stating that the three are isolating at home and that contact tracing for potential coronavirus exposure is underway.

The news marks the second time someone has tested positive at the Okanagan Correctional Centre near the town of Oliver.

The first happened on April 2 following a report of one inmate testing positive. That incident was declared over on April 20.

Regarding the latest cases, Interior Health says there is no evidence of community transmission, and that it is closely monitoring the situation.

“Based on the initial findings, the staff members were exposed to COVID-19 at an off-site two-day training session,” said Interior Health.

“All necessary infection control precautions are in place at OCC to protect people in custody.”

Interior Health said public visits to the institution have been restricted since March 12, and any new inmates who entered the facility are isolated for 14 days to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 into the institution.

The health agency says testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

For more information about testing and public exposures to COVID-19 throughout the Interior Health region, click here.

