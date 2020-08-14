Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

Fire crews working to put out apartment fire on King Street

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
London fire crews can be seen dousing a blaze and heavy smoke that is pouring out of 654 King St.
London fire crews can be seen dousing a blaze and heavy smoke that is pouring out of 654 King St. London Fire Department/Twitter

The London Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at 654 King St.

Officials tweeted that they arrived at the scene shortly after 7 a.m.

Emergency crews have closed Marshall Street as they work to get the fire under control.

Officials say there were no injuries reported. There has been no word on damage estimate so far.

The London Fire Department is working with members of the London Police and Middlesex London Paramedics.

London fire investigators have now been called in to probe the scene for a cause and origin.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

The London Fire Department says crews are being rotated out and overhaul operations are underway.

 

FireLondon PoliceLondon Fire DepartmentClosedLondon ONTMiddlesex-London paramedicsMarshall Street654 King Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers