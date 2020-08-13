Fitness classes, drop-in sports resuming at Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre is entering Phase 2 of its gradual reopening with the resumption of fitness classes and drop-in sports beginning next Monday.The city’s centre reopened on July 27 after closing in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The facility was temporarily used as an emergency shelter after the city said two downtown facilities could not meet required COVID-19 safety measures. Read more: Do you need a mask to exercise indoors? Fitness classes are being introduced in a phased approach, with additional classes scheduled in the coming weeks, the city announced Thursday afternoon. All activities in the centre are on a first-come, first-served basis. Fitness classes are being introduced in a phased approach, with additional classes scheduled in the coming weeks, the city announced Thursday afternoon. All activities in the centre are on a first-come, first-served basis.

New maximum participant numbers for classes follow government guidelines:

Aqua fitness classes taking place in the Leisure Pool: maximum 20 participants

Aqua fitness classes taking place in the Therapy Pool: maximum 8 participants

Land fitness classes: maximum 15 participants

Drop-in sport activities will include badminton, tennis, pickleball and volleyball which will have a maximum number of 16 participants at any one time.

The public swimming schedule has been updated, with changes to some swimming times to allow for group fitness classes to resume.

The city says upon entry into the facility, health screening will be completed for safety and contact-tracing purposes. Visitors should allow 20 minutes before the class begins to complete the entry process, the city notes.

Face coverings are required in the facility except when performing physical activity, such as exercising, or while in the aquatic centre. Physical distancing of two metres from others throughout the building and during class is required.

Visit the centre’s website for more information including hours and fitness class schedules.

The centre’s hours of operations are:

Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to noon