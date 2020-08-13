3 arrested in Fergus, Ont., drug investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say three people have been arrested on drug charges after officers carried out a search warrant in Fergus, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, police found fentanyl, heroin and meth, but didn’t say how much of each was found.

It’s also unclear where the search warrant was executed in the community north of Guelph.

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of trafficking, while a 31-old-year man and a 25-year-old woman have been charged with three counts of possession.

The woman charged with trafficking remains in custody, while the other two have been released and will appear in court in October.

OPP said they would provide more information once it becomes available.