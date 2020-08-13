Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested in Fergus, Ont., drug investigation: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 2:38 pm
Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border
Two major drug busts at the Canada-United States border in the past two weeks come amid a recent surge in attempts to smuggle pot from Ontario to New York, according to U.S. law enforcement officials.

Wellington County OPP say three people have been arrested on drug charges after officers carried out a search warrant in Fergus, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, police found fentanyl, heroin and meth, but didn’t say how much of each was found.

It’s also unclear where the search warrant was executed in the community north of Guelph.

Trending Stories

Read more: Guelph traffic stop leads police to find $32K in fentanyl

A 33-year-old woman has been charged with three counts of trafficking, while a 31-old-year man and a 25-year-old woman have been charged with three counts of possession.

The woman charged with trafficking remains in custody, while the other two have been released and will appear in court in October.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP said they would provide more information once it becomes available.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylGuelphDrug BustMethHerointraffickingwellington county oppFergus OPPfergus ontariofergus drug bustfergus drug traffickingwellington county opp drug bustwellington county opp trafficking
Flyers
More weekly flyers