Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms 1 new coronavirus case involving Innisfil man

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases to 670, including 37 deaths.

The new case involves an Innisfil, Ont., man who’s between the ages of 35 and 44. His infection is community-acquired.

Of the health unit’s total 670 cases, 622 people have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. About 23 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 78 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 40,367, including 2,787 deaths. The province’s health minister, Christine Elliott, noted that Toronto’s numbers were not included in Thursday’s provincial case count, which has resulted in an underestimation of the count.