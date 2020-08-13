Menu

Canada

Kingston to receive over $12.5 million in COVID-19 emergency funding

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 2:14 pm
The city of Kingston is getting a financial boost from the provincial government to help pay for COVID-19 costs.
Kraig Krause / Global News

The government of Ontario has announced over $12.5 million in emergency funds to help the city of Kingston bounce back from the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the province’s Safe Restart program, the provincial government is offering up $1.6 billion of the $4 billion promised to municipalities that may be suffering financially due to the pandemic.

Read more: Kingston transit fares to be reinstated Aug. 31, students offered discounted passes

The first round of funding will bring over $7.2 million to Kingston for city operations and $5.3 million for transit costs.

The funding is meant to help cities like Kingston deal with municipal operating pressures related to the COVID-19 pandemic and, in terms of transit, pay for enhanced cleaning and masks for staff.

The first phase of funding will be delivered to all of Ontario’s municipalities in the fall of 2020 and is allocated to municipalities on a per household basis.

Ontario municipalities plead for emergency funding
Ontario municipalities plead for emergency funding

Additional Phase 2 funding will be given to eligible municipalities that prove to be in continued financial need relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

