Search underway for missing 73-year-old in Lake Echo, N.S.

Emergency services are conducting a search for a missing 73-year-old in the area of Lake Echo, N.S.
John Shannahan of Dartmouth, N.S., was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m., before getting separated from a friend while picking blueberries south of Highway 107 between Lake Echo and Grand Lake.
Shannahan is described as five feet six inches tall with blue eyes and wearing a white shirt with black lettering, khaki shorts and glasses.
Halifax Search and Rescue, as well as RCMP, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Halifax Regional Police, and the force’s K9 units are taking part in the search.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Shannahan is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
