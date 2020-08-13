Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Search underway for missing 73-year-old in Lake Echo, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted August 13, 2020 9:02 am
Halifax Regional Search and Rescue are conducting a search for a missing person on Mineville Road near Lake Echo, at Hwy. 107 exit 18.
Halifax Regional Search and Rescue are conducting a search for a missing person on Mineville Road near Lake Echo, at Hwy. 107 exit 18. Ashley Field/Global News

Emergency services are conducting a search for a missing 73-year-old in the area of Lake Echo, N.S.

John Shannahan of Dartmouth, N.S., was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m., before getting separated from a friend while picking blueberries south of Highway 107 between Lake Echo and Grand Lake.

Read more: Man shot in back at Dartmouth Hotel

Shannahan is described as five feet six inches tall with blue eyes and wearing a white shirt with black lettering, khaki shorts and glasses.

John Shannahan has been missing since Aug. 12, 2020.
John Shannahan has been missing since Aug. 12, 2020. Nova Scotia RCMP/HO

Halifax Search and Rescue, as well as RCMP, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Halifax Regional Police, and the force’s K9 units are taking part in the search.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Shannahan is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPHalifax Regional Policemissing personSearch and RescueHalifax Regional Fire and EmergencyLake EchoHalifax Search and RescueHighway 107
Flyers
More weekly flyers