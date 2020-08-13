Search underway for missing 73-year-old in Lake Echo, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency services are conducting a search for a missing 73-year-old in the area of Lake Echo, N.S.

John Shannahan of Dartmouth, N.S., was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m., before getting separated from a friend while picking blueberries south of Highway 107 between Lake Echo and Grand Lake.

Shannahan is described as five feet six inches tall with blue eyes and wearing a white shirt with black lettering, khaki shorts and glasses.

John Shannahan has been missing since Aug. 12, 2020. Nova Scotia RCMP/HO

Halifax Search and Rescue, as well as RCMP, Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Halifax Regional Police, and the force’s K9 units are taking part in the search.

A volunteer tells me crews have been searching all night for Shannahan, who RCMP believe is somewhere south of Hwy 107 between Lake Echo and Grand Lake. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering, khaki shorts and glasses. pic.twitter.com/QaOA2Mandl — Ashley Field (@AshleyJVField) August 13, 2020

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of John Shannahan is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.