Ontario Premier Doug Ford in Windsor-Essex Thursday after region enters Stage 3

TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford will meet with local leaders in Windsor-Essex today after the region entered Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan on Wednesday.

Ford will spend the day in the city of Windsor and will meet with mayors from across the region to discuss economic recovery.

The premier is also set to tour the Ford Motor Company’s Essex Engine Plant.

A portion of the facility was retooled to produce plastic face shields for front-line workers during the pandemic.

Ford is also expected to hold his daily COVID-19 media briefing from Windsor alongside the province’s labour minister and associate transportation minister.

Windsor-Essex moved to Stage 3 on Wednesday after being held back because of COVID-19 outbreaks on local farms.