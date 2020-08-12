Kirkland Lake, Ont., resident charged after allegedly damaging police cruiser, assaulting officer

A Kirkland Lake, Ont., resident has been charged after allegedly damaging a police cruiser and assaulting an officer on Wednesday, local OPP say.
Officers initially responded to a report of a suspicious person on Kirkland Street. When they found the individual in question, they started speaking with them.
Casey Swiergosz, 25, from Kirkland Lake, was subsequently charged with assaulting a peace officer, mischief under $5,000, uttering threats and causing a disturbance.
Swiergosz was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Kirkland Lake court in September.
