Crime

39-year-old from Elmira charged after damage caused to Kirkland Lake hotel: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2019 4:52 pm
Updated October 7, 2019 5:51 pm
Officers say they responded to a hotel room on Government Road East and observed significant damage to the room.
Officers say they responded to a hotel room on Government Road East and observed significant damage to the room. Don Mitchell / Global News Ontario

A 39-year-old from Elmira has been charged after damage was caused to a hotel in Kirkland Lake on Sunday, OPP say.

Officers say they responded to a hotel room on Government Road East and observed significant damage to the room.

Police say they also located drugs suspected to be methamphetamine.

Jonathan Roy was subsequently charged with mischief over $5,000 and possession of a Schedule I substance.

The accused was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake on Nov. 7.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.