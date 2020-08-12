4 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, total rises to 1,410

Send this page to someone via email

Four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the region, bringing the total number of cases to 1,410, according to Waterloo Public Health.

Two of the cases were attributed to travel while the other two were related to community spread.

On Tuesday, a Waterloo Public Health doctor said that the agency was seeing a growing trend in new cases which were obtained through travel.

5:15 Coronavirus: Employment minister says CERB was the ‘blunt instrument’ that was needed Coronavirus: Employment minister says CERB was the ‘blunt instrument’ that was needed

“One trend we have noticed in the past few weeks is there has been an increase in travel-related cases. Travel-related cases made up 18 per cent of new confirmed cases of COVID in July in Waterloo Region,” Dr. Ryan Van Meer, a physician with Waterloo Public Health, told regional council Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

In August, there have been eight more travel-related cases including the two announced Wednesday.

Another person has also been cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases within Waterloo Region to 1,263.

With the death toll remaining at 119, that raises the active number of cases in the region to 28.

Ontario reported 95 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,289.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,787 as one new death was reported.