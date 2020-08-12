Lowest number of active coronavirus cases in Saskatchewan in over 3 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Wednesday.

Health officials said there were five new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,484 since the first case was reported in March.

Most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with four, while the other is in north-central.

Ten people are currently in hospital — five are receiving inpatient care and five are in intensive care.

Twenty more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,314.

There are currently 150 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases minus recoveries and deaths.

This is the lowest number of active cases since July 21, which had 142.

There have been 20 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

To date, over 115,000 tests have been carried out in the province.

