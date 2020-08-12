Menu

Health

Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirms new COVID-19 case in Orillia woman, local total reaches 669

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 3:44 pm
Coronavirus: Ford says he wants to work with teachers’ union on back-to-school plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he wants to work with the teachers’ union on bringing Ontario kids back to school safely, adding “parents don’t want us to be going back and forth.”

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday that involves an Orillia, Ont., woman, bringing the local total number of cases to 669, including 37 deaths.

The woman is between the ages of 35 and 44 and the source of her infection is still under investigation.

Read more: Out-of-town visitors who attended Muskoka resort, restaurant test positive for COVID-19

Of the health unit’s total 669 cases, 621 people have recovered, while two people remain in hospital. About 23 per cent of the health unit’s cases have been related to local institutional outbreaks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There have been 17 total coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

Read more: Ontario reports 95 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 40,289

According to the health unit, most of its coronavirus cases are from the Barrie and South Simcoe areas.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 95 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 40,289, including 2,787 deaths.

Coronavirus: Ford government projects budget deficit will jump to $38.5B in 2020-21
