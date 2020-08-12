Ottawa adds 13 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the city’s total to 2,669 since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, leaving Ottawa’s coronavirus death toll at 264.

There are 150 active cases of the virus in Ottawa as of Wednesday, up from 146 on Tuesday.

The number of local people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped to 13 from 15, however, with two patients still in the intensive care unit.

OPH also said no new coronavirus outbreaks were declared on Wednesday, with the outbreak at the Bruyere Residence long-term care facility officially ended after just one staff member tested positive for the virus. There are currently nine coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa institutions such as retirement homes and daycares.

City staff also said in a memo that the outbreak at the city-run Carleton Lodge long-term care home had officially ended, though the update has not been reflected in OPH’s coronavirus dashboard.

UPDATE re: Carleton Lodge COVID Cases – please be advised that the outbreak status of the Carleton Lodge has been lifted. There have been no new resident or staff cases in 14 days. #ottcity — Carol Anne Meehan (@MeehanCarolAnne) August 12, 2020

