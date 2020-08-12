Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ottawa adds 13 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 2:06 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.
Ottawa Public Health reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Niels Christian Vilmann/Ritzau Scanpix via AP

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 13 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the city’s total to 2,669 since the pandemic began.

There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, leaving Ottawa’s coronavirus death toll at 264.

There are 150 active cases of the virus in Ottawa as of Wednesday, up from 146 on Tuesday.

Read more: Social circles ‘more important than ever’ as kids head back to school, Ottawa’s top doctor says

The number of local people in hospital with COVID-19 dropped to 13 from 15, however, with two patients still in the intensive care unit.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

OPH also said no new coronavirus outbreaks were declared on Wednesday, with the outbreak at the Bruyere Residence long-term care facility officially ended after just one staff member tested positive for the virus. There are currently nine coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa institutions such as retirement homes and daycares.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

City staff also said in a memo that the outbreak at the city-run Carleton Lodge long-term care home had officially ended, though the update has not been reflected in OPH’s coronavirus dashboard.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOttawa Public HealthOttawa COVID-19 casesOttawa coronavirus outbreaksOttawa coroanvirus cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers