Canada

Innu Nation files human rights complaint over Ottawa’s child protection funding

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2020 1:22 pm
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on October 11, 2018.
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa on October 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The Innu Nation has filed a complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission alleging the federal government spends more money removing children from their homes as opposed to keeping families together.

Innu Nation Grand Chief Gregory Rich said in a statement Tuesday Canada’s child welfare system has devastated Innu families.

The complaint, which was filed in June, says the federal government gives Newfoundland and Labrador more money for the foster care system compared with the funds it provides to help families.

Read more: Sheshatshiu: Innu First Nation in Labrador declares suicide crisis

A 2016 Canadian Human Rights Tribunal decision found the federal government’s unequal funding for child welfare services discriminated against children who live on reserves.

Rich says funding remains inadequate and Innu children are suffering.

He says one Innu child out of every 10 has been taken out of their home as a result of the current funding system.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2020.

