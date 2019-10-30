Menu

Canada

Sheshatshiu: Innu First Nation in Labrador declares suicide crisis

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 10:55 am
Updated October 30, 2019 10:58 am
Chief Eugene Hart said the deaths have taken a toll on the young people in the community.
Chief Eugene Hart said the deaths have taken a toll on the young people in the community. Wikimedia Commons user 4028mdk09

A First Nation community in central Labrador has declared a suicide crisis following 10 suicide attempts in the span of one week.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Chief Eugene Hart of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation said the community is in a state of grief after 14 natural deaths in the community over the last year.

Hart said people have struggled to process these deaths without adequate supports in place.

He said the deaths, including the drowning of a young woman last weekend, have taken a toll on the young people in the community.

As of Tuesday, the chief said he had reached out for support from the premier’s office, Labrador Affairs, the RCMP, Health Canada, Labrador Grenfell Health and other organizations.

Hart said short-term programming will be set up at three centres to help community members.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
