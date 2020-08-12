Menu

Crime

Manitoba man charged after meth, fentanyl seized during Saskatchewan traffic stop

By David Giles Global News
RCMP said 17.6 pounds of meth and 12.2 pounds of fentanyl were seized during a traffic stop in southwestern Saskatchewan on Aug. 8, 2020.
RCMP said 17.6 pounds of meth and 12.2 pounds of fentanyl were seized during a traffic stop in southwestern Saskatchewan on Aug. 8, 2020. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A simple vehicle equipment stop in southwestern Saskatchewan turned into a significant meth and fentanyl drug bust, RCMP said.

Members of the Swift Current detachment stopped a vehicle early on Aug. 8 on Highway 1 near Waldeck for a vehicle equipment regulation violation.

Police have not stated the nature of the violation.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar

Police said the traffic stop turned into a drug trafficking and possession investigation.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of two vacuum-sealed bags of methamphetamine weighing 17.6 pounds — the equivalent of roughly 76,160 individual doses, RCMP said.

Officers also seized 12.2 pounds of fentanyl in five vacuum-sealed bags and $1,140 in cash.

Police have not released a street value of the drugs seized.

Read more: 3 full-patch FreeWheelers motorcycle gang members charged in Prince Albert drug bust

Geoffrey John Vincent, 30, of St. Andrews, Man., is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of currency obtained by crime.

Vincent made his first appearance in Swift Current provincial court on Aug. 11.

Waldeck is approximately 225 kilometres west of Regina.

Saskatchewan RCMP make 'significant' drug bust near Biggar
Saskatchewan RCMP make ‘significant’ drug bust near Biggar
RCMPSask RCMPFentanylDrug BustMethMethamphetamineSwift Current RCMPSaskatchewan Drug Bust
