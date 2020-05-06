Menu

Crime

Man charged in $2.2M Winnipeg drug bust previously convicted in parents’ murders

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 6, 2020 7:01 pm
Updated May 6, 2020 7:45 pm
Multi-million dollar drug bust goes down in Winnipeg; police say prices on the rise
Two men are facing a long list of charges after police say an investigation led them to raid two apartments in mid-April, discovering a trove of illicit substances. Global's Joe Scarpelli reports.

A man charged after a multi-million-dollar drug bust in Winnipeg last month had previously been convicted of murder in the shooting deaths of his parents, Global News has learned.

James Daniel Perlett, 43, and another man are facing a long list of drug charges after police say officers found $2.2 million worth of meth and cocaine during a raid at a Winnipeg apartment.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police say price of meth has doubled due to coronavirus pandemic

The arrests followed a months-long investigation into a city drug ring, said police.

Court records show Perlett was found guilty in 1999 for the killings of his mother and father, who were shot to death while asleep in their bed at their Fort Frances, Ont. home in 1996.

Perlett, who was 19 at the time, was also found in the home with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Perlett said a masked intruder shot his parents and then shot him as he struggled with the man and tried to seize the murder weapon.

But police didn’t believe the story and Perlett was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Cash, drugs, weapons found in Powerview-Pine Falls raid: RCMP

At trial, prosecutors argued the physical evidence at the murder scene undermined Perlett’s story and suggested his involvement. They said he fabricated the story and shot himself to cover up the murders.

Perlett was ultimately convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 18 years.

