1-year-old bulldog taken during Perth County break and enter: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a one-year-old bulldog after it was stolen during a break and enter earlier this month.

The incident was reported at a residence on Line 71 in North Perth on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Police say between 7 to 8 a.m., an unknown male drove onto the property in a dark green pickup truck and stole the dog from the barn.

The one-year-old female micro-English bulldog is white with brown spots and valued at $3,500.

OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. OPP say someone with information might be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Story continues below advertisement

0:25 Video footage shows OPP arresting man after over 200 km chase Video footage shows OPP arresting man after over 200 km chase