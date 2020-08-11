Menu

Crime

1-year-old bulldog taken during Perth County break and enter: OPP

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 11, 2020 6:02 pm
The one-year-old female micro-English bulldog is white with brown spots and valued at $3500.
The one-year-old female micro-English bulldog is white with brown spots and valued at $3500. Perth County OPP

Perth County Ontario Provincial Police are looking for a one-year-old bulldog after it was stolen during a break and enter earlier this month.

The incident was reported at a residence on Line 71 in North Perth on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Police say between 7 to 8 a.m., an unknown male drove onto the property in a dark green pickup truck and stole the dog from the barn.

The one-year-old female micro-English bulldog is white with brown spots and valued at $3,500.

OPP are asking anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. OPP say someone with information might be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

