Ontario reports 33 new coronavirus cases, lowest single-day increase since mid-March

Ontario reported 33 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 40,194.

“This includes routine data clean-up by Toronto Public Health, which removed 21 cases, such as duplicates, that had previously been included in daily case counts,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

This is the lowest case count seen over a 24-hour period since mid-March.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,786 as no new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 36,456 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of cases. Resolved cases increased by 75 from the previous day.

Tuesday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Windsor-Essex with 10 cases, Southwestern Public Health with eight cases, Ottawa and Peel Region each reported seven cases and Chatham-Kent with six more cases.

Toronto is listed as minus 21 cases due to the data cleanup and duplicate cases already reported.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than five new cases.

With 75 more resolved, we continue to see a persistent decline in the number of active cases in the province. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZcdsmV — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 11, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

18,735 people are male — an increase of 15 cases.

21,163 people are female — an increase of 19 cases.

2,421 people are 19 and under — an increase of eight cases.

12,388 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 16 cases.

12,068 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of one case.

7,266 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of nine cases.

6,046 people are 80 and over — a decrease of two cases (due to data cleanup, duplicates)

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,444,068 tests so far for the virus. This is up 21,581 tests from the previous day. There are 14,677 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 60 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by five from the previous day), with 21 patients in an intensive care unit (down by four) and 12 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Tuesday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Monday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Monday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 18 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently three active cases among long-term care residents and 38 active cases among staff.

