Crime

OPP find $120K in drugs in northeastern Ontario, 4 from Guelph arrested

By Matt Carty Global News
Increase in drug seizures at U.S.-Canada border
WATCH: Two major drug busts at the Canada-United States border in the past two weeks come amid a recent surge in attempts to smuggle pot from Ontario to New York, according to U.S. law enforcement officials. Sean O'Shea reports.

Ontario Provincial Police say four people from Guelph are facing trafficking charges after more than $120,000 in drugs was seized in northeastern Ontario.

The four were arrested in Armstrong Township on Aug. 6 after OPP said investigators with its organized crime unit received information from Guelph police.

Read more: Guelph traffic stop leads police to find $32K in fentanyl

OPP said several units were involved in the arrests, which were made during a traffic stop on Highway 11.

Police said officers seized suspected fentanyl, meth and cocaine, but didn’t say how much of each was seized.

Three men and a woman, between the ages of 46 and 56, all face three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: Project python leads Guelph police to over $87,000 in cocaine, fentanyl

Two out of the four were released with conditions and a court date on Oct. 22, while the other two suspects remain in custody.

Armstrong is close to 200 kilometres north of North Bay.

