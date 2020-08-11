OPP find $120K in drugs in northeastern Ontario, 4 from Guelph arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say four people from Guelph are facing trafficking charges after more than $120,000 in drugs was seized in northeastern Ontario.

The four were arrested in Armstrong Township on Aug. 6 after OPP said investigators with its organized crime unit received information from Guelph police.

OPP said several units were involved in the arrests, which were made during a traffic stop on Highway 11.

Police said officers seized suspected fentanyl, meth and cocaine, but didn’t say how much of each was seized.

Three men and a woman, between the ages of 46 and 56, all face three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Two out of the four were released with conditions and a court date on Oct. 22, while the other two suspects remain in custody.

Armstrong is close to 200 kilometres north of North Bay.